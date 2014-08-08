Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 8, 2014 | 1:37pm BST

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
