Balloons over Bristol
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
