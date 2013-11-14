Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 10:25pm GMT

Bambi awards

<p>U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and...more

Thursday, November 14, 2013

U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 20
<p>Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 20
<p>Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 20
<p>British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 20
<p>Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 20
<p>German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 20
<p>Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 20
<p>Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 20
<p>Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 20
<p>Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 20
<p>Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 20
<p>TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 20
<p>Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
16 / 20
<p>Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 20
<p>Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
19 / 20
<p>Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

14 Nov 2013
The John Malkovich collection

The John Malkovich collection

U.S. actor John Malkovich showcases his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art.

12 Nov 2013
Glamour Women of the Year

Glamour Women of the Year

Glamour honors its women of the year in New York.

12 Nov 2013
Miss Universe crowned

Miss Universe crowned

Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.

11 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures