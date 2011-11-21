Edition:
United Kingdom

Bangkok under water

Monday, November 21, 2011

Buddhist nuns clean the floor at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center after flood waters receded, in Bangkok November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

Buddhist nuns clean the floor at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center after flood waters receded, in Bangkok November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
1 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Workers clean large pile of trash left after flood waters receded from a district in Bangkok during a "big cleaning day" November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

Workers clean large pile of trash left after flood waters receded from a district in Bangkok during a "big cleaning day" November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

People clean their home after flood waters receded from their neighborhood in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

People clean their home after flood waters receded from their neighborhood in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A resident walks on a street at a flooded area in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A resident walks on a street at a flooded area in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Boeing 747 aircraft sit in flood waters at Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

Boeing 747 aircraft sit in flood waters at Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Children sit on a flooded street in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

Children sit on a flooded street in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Workers clean up a shop after the floodwaters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

Workers clean up a shop after the floodwaters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Policemen and residents clean a street after flood waters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, November 21, 2011

Policemen and residents clean a street after flood waters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
8 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Local residents try to remove sandbags that were placed to prevent floodwater from entering central Bangkok November 17, 2011. Protesters are demanding for the sandbags to be removed so that floodwater can be drained from their area that has been flooded for weeks. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 21, 2011

Local residents try to remove sandbags that were placed to prevent floodwater from entering central Bangkok November 17, 2011. Protesters are demanding for the sandbags to be removed so that floodwater can be drained from their area that has been flooded for weeks. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A boy plays with a swing in a flooded street in Bangkok November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A boy plays with a swing in a flooded street in Bangkok November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
11 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents travel by boat behind a bus and a truck along a flooded street at Bang Khae district in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents travel by boat behind a bus and a truck along a flooded street at Bang Khae district in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
12 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A Buddhist monk sits on a boat near statues of Buddha at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A Buddhist monk sits on a boat near statues of Buddha at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
13 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Abandoned dogs stand on a bridge during as floodwater hit Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 15, 2011. Three hundred dogs from Dog Island-- a shelter for abandoned dogs in Nakorn Pathom province, were moved to the elevated bridge, the only dry area surrounded by floodwater. The Dog Island was hit by flood for two weeks, left them with little food supplies, at least ten of them died from canine disease. ...more

Monday, November 21, 2011

Abandoned dogs stand on a bridge during as floodwater hit Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 15, 2011. Three hundred dogs from Dog Island-- a shelter for abandoned dogs in Nakorn Pathom province, were moved to the elevated bridge, the only dry area surrounded by floodwater. The Dog Island was hit by flood for two weeks, left them with little food supplies, at least ten of them died from canine disease. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
14 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A Buddhist temple is surrounded by water at a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A Buddhist temple is surrounded by water at a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through a newly flooded neighborhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through a newly flooded neighborhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents take a ride through flood waters in the back of a supply truck in Bangkok November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents take a ride through flood waters in the back of a supply truck in Bangkok November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
17 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

People get ready to float krathongs outside a shopping mall in flooded central Bangkok during the annual Loy Krathong festival November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

People get ready to float krathongs outside a shopping mall in flooded central Bangkok during the annual Loy Krathong festival November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents use a block of styrofoam to make their way home through flood waters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents use a block of styrofoam to make their way home through flood waters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A soldier plays amid water rolling past sandbags into the city near the military airport in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A soldier plays amid water rolling past sandbags into the city near the military airport in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
22 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Buddhist monks use a walkway over flood waters at a temple in Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Monday, November 21, 2011

Buddhist monks use a walkway over flood waters at a temple in Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
23 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
24 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman uses a plastic tub to transport her child through floodwaters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman uses a plastic tub to transport her child through floodwaters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
25 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Volunteers carry a 4-meter long python they caught in flood waters in Bangkok's Noi district near Siriraj hospital, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cyrille Andres

Monday, November 21, 2011

Volunteers carry a 4-meter long python they caught in flood waters in Bangkok's Noi district near Siriraj hospital, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cyrille Andres

Close
26 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man evacuated from the flood holds on to the fence of a temporary shelter that he and his family found under a bridge in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man evacuated from the flood holds on to the fence of a temporary shelter that he and his family found under a bridge in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
27 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman holds her head as she travels on a train through flooded area in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman holds her head as she travels on a train through flooded area in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
28 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man pulls a boat carrying a Buddhist monk at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man pulls a boat carrying a Buddhist monk at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
29 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Soldiers drive armoured vehicles through a flooded street as they move to higher ground in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

Soldiers drive armoured vehicles through a flooded street as they move to higher ground in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
30 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man parks his boat in his living room after returning to his flooded home in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man parks his boat in his living room after returning to his flooded home in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
31 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
32 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

People use small boats to move in a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

People use small boats to move in a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
33 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man unloads his boat near a cutout of a video game character in a flooded suburb of Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man unloads his boat near a cutout of a video game character in a flooded suburb of Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
34 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Airplanes are reflected in flood waters in Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 21, 2011

Airplanes are reflected in flood waters in Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
35 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
36 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents wave for a truck to pick them up in a flooded street in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents wave for a truck to pick them up in a flooded street in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
37 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Soldiers carry an elderly person during an evacuation as floods advance into Bangkok, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

Soldiers carry an elderly person during an evacuation as floods advance into Bangkok, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
38 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A worker arranges water next to empty shelves of food at a shop in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, November 21, 2011

A worker arranges water next to empty shelves of food at a shop in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
39 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man walks out of his flooded home at the banks of Chao Praya river in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man walks out of his flooded home at the banks of Chao Praya river in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
40 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Motorists wade through a flooded section of highway in Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, November 21, 2011

Motorists wade through a flooded section of highway in Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
41 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman rests on a mattress after she was evacuated from an area affected by the floods at the collective shelter at Sports Science Centre in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman rests on a mattress after she was evacuated from an area affected by the floods at the collective shelter at Sports Science Centre in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
42 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents walk through the floodwater as it advances into central Bangkok October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

Residents walk through the floodwater as it advances into central Bangkok October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
43 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
44 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, November 21, 2011

Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
45 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman and her dogs sit in a boat as they are evacuated from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 21, 2011

A woman and her dogs sit in a boat as they are evacuated from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
46 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A man paddles his boat through flooded suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man paddles his boat through flooded suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
47 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
48 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

Children play in telephone booths along a flooded street at Thung Song Hong district in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, November 21, 2011

Children play in telephone booths along a flooded street at Thung Song Hong district in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
49 / 50
Monday, November 21, 2011

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 21, 2011

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
50 / 50

Bangkok under water

Bangkok under water Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

A world of seven billion

A world of seven billion
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »