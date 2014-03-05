Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 12:45pm GMT

Banished once a month

<p>Legudsen Village, where many woman practice Chaupadi, is seen in the way to Achham in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Legudsen Village, where many woman practice Chaupadi, is seen in the way to Achham in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. ...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Legudsen Village, where many woman practice Chaupadi, is seen in the way to Achham in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 20
<p>Suntali Devi Saud, who practices Chaupadi, washes her clothes in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women who practice traditional chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period, often with little protection from the elements. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Suntali Devi Saud, who practices Chaupadi, washes her clothes in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women who practice traditional chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period, often with little...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Suntali Devi Saud, who practices Chaupadi, washes her clothes in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women who practice traditional chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period, often with little protection from the elements. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 20
<p>Bhogu Devi Saud, who practiced Chaupadi when she was younger, walks in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women are not allowed to enter houses or temples, use normal public water sources, take part in festivals or touch others during their menstruation, according to a United Nations field bulletin on the issue. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Bhogu Devi Saud, who practiced Chaupadi when she was younger, walks in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women are not allowed to enter houses or temples, use normal public water sources, take part in festivals or touch others...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Bhogu Devi Saud, who practiced Chaupadi when she was younger, walks in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women are not allowed to enter houses or temples, use normal public water sources, take part in festivals or touch others during their menstruation, according to a United Nations field bulletin on the issue. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Surja Devi Saud, 20, who practices Chaupadi, sits outside her house in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Isolated in sheds that are frequently rickety and unhygienic, there have been cases of women dying while practicing chaupadi from illness, exposure, animal attacks or from fires lit in poorly ventilated spaces. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Surja Devi Saud, 20, who practices Chaupadi, sits outside her house in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Isolated in sheds that are frequently rickety and unhygienic, there have been cases of women dying while practicing chaupadi...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Surja Devi Saud, 20, who practices Chaupadi, sits outside her house in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Isolated in sheds that are frequently rickety and unhygienic, there have been cases of women dying while practicing chaupadi from illness, exposure, animal attacks or from fires lit in poorly ventilated spaces. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 20
<p>Dhuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi was banned by Nepal's Supreme Court in 2005, but it is still common in the country's far and mid-western regions. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Dhuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi was banned by Nepal's Supreme Court in 2005, but it is still common in the country's far...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Dhuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi was banned by Nepal's Supreme Court in 2005, but it is still common in the country's far and mid-western regions. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 20
<p>A family member offers food to women practising Chaupadi, without touching the dish or the women, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A family member offers food to women practising Chaupadi, without touching the dish or the women, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A family member offers food to women practising Chaupadi, without touching the dish or the women, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 20
<p>Uttara Saud, 14, waits outside her house to receive her dinner while practicing Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Uttara Saud, 14, waits outside her house to receive her dinner while practicing Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Uttara Saud, 14, waits outside her house to receive her dinner while practicing Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Dhuna Devi Saud prepares to sleep inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Dhuna Devi Saud prepares to sleep inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Dhuna Devi Saud prepares to sleep inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 20
<p>Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 20
<p>Uttara Saud, 14, stands outside her house after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Uttara Saud, 14, stands outside her house after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Uttara Saud, 14, stands outside her house after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 20
<p>Uttara Saud, 14, combs her hair after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Uttara Saud, 14, combs her hair after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Uttara Saud, 14, combs her hair after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 20
<p>The shadow of Uttara Saud, 14, is cast the wall of her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The shadow of Uttara Saud, 14, is cast the wall of her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

The shadow of Uttara Saud, 14, is cast the wall of her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 20
<p>Yagraj Bhul (R), 38, and his wife Ishwora Bhul, 34, whose 15-year-old daughter Sarmila died while practising Chaupadi a year ago, sit outside their house in Ridikot village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Yagraj Bhul (R), 38, and his wife Ishwora Bhul, 34, whose 15-year-old daughter Sarmila died while practising Chaupadi a year ago, sit outside their house in Ridikot village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Yagraj Bhul (R), 38, and his wife Ishwora Bhul, 34, whose 15-year-old daughter Sarmila died while practising Chaupadi a year ago, sit outside their house in Ridikot village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 20
<p>The abandoned shed, where 15-year-old Sarmila Bhul was found dead while practicing Chaupadi a year ago, is seen in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The abandoned shed, where 15-year-old Sarmila Bhul was found dead while practicing Chaupadi a year ago, is seen in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

The abandoned shed, where 15-year-old Sarmila Bhul was found dead while practicing Chaupadi a year ago, is seen in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 20
<p>Yagraj Bhul poses for a photograph, as he holds a portrait of his daughter Sarmila Bhul, in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Yagraj Bhul poses for a photograph, as he holds a portrait of his daughter Sarmila Bhul, in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Yagraj Bhul poses for a photograph, as he holds a portrait of his daughter Sarmila Bhul, in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 20
<p>Rupa Chand Shah, 32, a school teacher who does not support the practice of Chaupadi, teaches an awareness class at Shree Devi Mando School in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Rupa Chand Shah, 32, a school teacher who does not support the practice of Chaupadi, teaches an awareness class at Shree Devi Mando School in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rupa Chand Shah, 32, a school teacher who does not support the practice of Chaupadi, teaches an awareness class at Shree Devi Mando School in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 20
<p>Sanu Bhul, 15, (C) and Nirmla Kadayat, 16, dance to a song about Chaupadi during an awareness class at Bailpata village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Sanu Bhul, 15, (C) and Nirmla Kadayat, 16, dance to a song about Chaupadi during an awareness class at Bailpata village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Sanu Bhul, 15, (C) and Nirmla Kadayat, 16, dance to a song about Chaupadi during an awareness class at Bailpata village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jamuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Jamuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Jamuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 20
<p>Aishi Devi Saud poses for a photograph wearing traditional village attire, outside her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Aishi Devi Saud poses for a photograph wearing traditional village attire, outside her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Aishi Devi Saud poses for a photograph wearing traditional village attire, outside her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 20
<p>A shawl is left to dry, having been washed following Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A shawl is left to dry, having been washed following Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A shawl is left to dry, having been washed following Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

Next Slideshows

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at celebrations in countries around the world.

05 Mar 2014
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.

05 Mar 2014
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

04 Mar 2014
Frozen Niagara Falls

Frozen Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls partially freezes again.

04 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures