Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Next Slideshows
Stranded migrants protest living conditions
A group of migrants and refugees stranded for months in Athens block the visit of a Greek minister.
Massive street protests grip Romania
Romania sees its largest protests since the fall of communism over a decree which would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution.
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border
A few miles from the U.S. border in Nogales, Arizona, the San Juan Bosco shelter is a way station for migrants hoping to cross into America, and for migrants...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.