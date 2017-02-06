Edition:
Mon Feb 6, 2017

Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

