Barbie's German Dreamhouse
A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square metres offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and her...more
A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square metres offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and her kitchen. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People relax outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People relax outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Model Ina Blaubeer poses with a Barbie doll in front a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Model Ina Blaubeer poses with a Barbie doll in front a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A giant shoe is pictured outside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A giant shoe is pictured outside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People enter a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People enter a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A visitor stands inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A visitor stands inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A room is pictured inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A room is pictured inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Girls watch the kitchen inside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Girls watch the kitchen inside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A staff poses for the photographer inside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's barbie dolls in the bathroom during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A staff poses for the photographer inside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's barbie dolls in the bathroom during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A women watches Mattel's Barbie dolls inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A women watches Mattel's Barbie dolls inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Demonstrators protest with a performance against a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Demonstrators protest with a performance against a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Activists from women's rights group Femen burn a barbie doll on a cross as they protest outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Activists from women's rights group Femen burn a barbie doll on a cross as they protest outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Six years old Lara (C) plays with a computer inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Six years old Lara (C) plays with a computer inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A staff poses for the photographer next Mattel's Barbie dolls are pictured inside a life-size so-called "Barbie Dreamhouse" during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A staff poses for the photographer next Mattel's Barbie dolls are pictured inside a life-size so-called "Barbie Dreamhouse" during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Mattel's Barbie dolls on sale are pictured inside a shop of a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Mattel's Barbie dolls on sale are pictured inside a shop of a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Spotting sun dogs
Rare images of the unusual atmospheric phenomenon.
Politicians with pints
When beer and politics collide.
Chris Hadfield lands safely
Astronaut Chris Hadfield and two crewmates landed safely in Kazakhstan, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
Roller coaster in the sea
One of the more iconic reminders of Sandy is no more.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.