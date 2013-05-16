Edition:
Barbie's German Dreamhouse

<p>A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square metres offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and her kitchen. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People relax outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Model Ina Blaubeer poses with a Barbie doll in front a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>A giant shoe is pictured outside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>People enter a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A visitor stands inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A room is pictured inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Girls watch the kitchen inside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A staff poses for the photographer inside a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's barbie dolls in the bathroom during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A women watches Mattel's Barbie dolls inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest with a performance against a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Activists from women's rights group Femen burn a barbie doll on a cross as they protest outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>Six years old Lara (C) plays with a computer inside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A staff poses for the photographer next Mattel's Barbie dolls are pictured inside a life-size so-called "Barbie Dreamhouse" during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Mattel's Barbie dolls on sale are pictured inside a shop of a life-size "Barbie Dreamhouse" during a media tour in Berlin, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

