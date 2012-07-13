Edition:
Barcelona risque fashion

<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

