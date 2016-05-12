Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 12, 2016 | 8:25pm BST

Barefoot Julia at Cannes

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 11
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
5 / 11
Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 11
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
9 / 11
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Eurovision semifinals

Eurovision semifinals

Next Slideshows

Eurovision semifinals

Eurovision semifinals

Highlights from the semifinals of the Eurovision song contest.

10 May 2016
Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

The musicians who made the most cash last year.

06 May 2016
Hollywood goes to Havana

Hollywood goes to Havana

Celebrities engage in cultural diplomacy on visits to Communist-ruled Cuba.

06 May 2016
Star Wars in real life

Star Wars in real life

When ordinary scenes meet with the Force.

04 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures