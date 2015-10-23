Edition:
Barefoot migrants

A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child holds a pack of biscuits standing barefoot on a cardboard as migrants wait to enter Croatia from Berkasovo, Serbia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A child holds a pack of biscuits standing barefoot on a cardboard as migrants wait to enter Croatia from Berkasovo, Serbia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman walks barefoot as she crosses the border from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A migrant woman walks barefoot as she crosses the border from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant touches his bandaged feet as he rests inside an improvised shelter in the underground parking of a train station in Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A migrant touches his bandaged feet as he rests inside an improvised shelter in the underground parking of a train station in Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees camp for the night in front of the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Refugees camp for the night in front of the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Iranian migrant cries while dousing to his son with clean water as his crying wife runs towards the scene moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Iranian migrant cries while dousing to his son with clean water as his crying wife runs towards the scene moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An Iranian migrant cries while dousing to his son with clean water as his crying wife runs towards the scene moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A barefoot child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A barefoot child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest their feet after crossing the border from Serbia in Bapska, Croatia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Migrants rest their feet after crossing the border from Serbia in Bapska, Croatia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
