Barrel bombs in Aleppo

A man wearing a white coat stained in blood, inspects a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. A Syrian air force raid on a market in the northern, rebel-held town of Atareb killed and wounded dozens of people, activists said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets bombed the market, killing 27 people. It said the death toll was likely to rise because many others were seriously wounded in the strike. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

