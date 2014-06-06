Barrel bombs in Aleppo
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Free Syrian Army fighters clear unexploded ordnance after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in old Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Civil Defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014....more
A view shows a damaged mosque at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped yesterday evening by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at Qadi Askar district in Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Civil Defense members sit on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man wearing a white coat stained in blood, inspects a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. A Syrian air...more
Flames erupt as people react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A woman holds a boy as she sits at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Firefighters try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014....more
An injured survivor arrives at a hospital with the rescue team in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014....more
Men search for casualties amid rubble at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts as he mourns the death of his four children who died in what activists were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
An activist performs first aid on a survivor under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad...more
A survivor sits on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A helicopter loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad throws what activists say is an explosive barrel, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Civilians and Free Syrian Army fighters look into the sky at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014....more
A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man reacts over a body at a site hit by what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A damaged bicycle is seen at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces, at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Free Syrian army members remove a body from rubble from damage caused by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
