Baseball for the blind in Cuba
Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the...more
The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The players, who are blind or visually impaired and wear colorful blindfolds while playing, say baseball has helped them refine their sense of...more
A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its location by the sound, during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ball has bells inside so that fielders can hear where it lands and scramble for it. First base is a beeping mat, and players clap paddles at...more
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. There is no pitcher; the batter tosses the ball in the air and hits it. Fly balls are not allowed. REUTERS/Stringer
The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
