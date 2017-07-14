Bastille Day in France
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive in a command car. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, are seen prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
High-ranking officers from various countries use their smartphones. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump looks on after the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tanks roll down the Champs-Elysee avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with a woman as he meets the crowds following the parade. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool
A French Renault FT-17 Tank of World War I is seen during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A camouflaged special forces member. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. Air Force F22 Raptor fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive in a command car. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.