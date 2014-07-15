Edition:
United Kingdom
Bastille Day

Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Troops march down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2014. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

Troops march down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2014. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool
Fireworks light up the sky near the Old Port as part of the end of the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Fireworks light up the sky near the Old Port as part of the end of the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Soldiers wearing vintage French WWI army uniforms as Poilu (French soldier in World War I) take part in the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Soldiers wearing vintage French WWI army uniforms as Poilu (French soldier in World War I) take part in the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President Francois Hollande shakes hands with military official after the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

French President Francois Hollande shakes hands with military official after the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
The illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's President Francois Hollande is accompanied by the mounted Republican Guard as he rides in a command car during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's President Francois Hollande is accompanied by the mounted Republican Guard as he rides in a command car during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nine alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France release France's national colors trail as they fly above the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

Nine alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France release France's national colors trail as they fly above the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool
Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique school march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Students of the Ecole Polytechnique school march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande shakes hands with the crowd after the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

French President Francois Hollande shakes hands with the crowd after the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
Fireworks light up the sky near the Old Port as part of the end of the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Fireworks light up the sky near the Old Port as part of the end of the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Tanks rumble down the Champs Elysee during the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tanks rumble down the Champs Elysee during the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soldiers of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment (8e RPIMa) attend the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Soldiers of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment (8e RPIMa) attend the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The 132nd battalion of dog unit march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The 132nd battalion of dog unit march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soldiers of the National Active Non-Commissioned Officers School march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Soldiers of the National Active Non-Commissioned Officers School march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (3rdR), Prime Minister Manuel Valls (2ndR) and Junior Minister for Veterans Kader Arif (R) review the troops as they attend the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (3rdR), Prime Minister Manuel Valls (2ndR) and Junior Minister for Veterans Kader Arif (R) review the troops as they attend the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
Youths release doves at the end of the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Youths release doves at the end of the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A SDTI drone of the 61st artillery regiment passes by the official tribune during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A SDTI drone of the 61st artillery regiment passes by the official tribune during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French junior minister for Digital Economy Axelle Lemaire takes a picture with her mobile phone as the attends the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French junior minister for Digital Economy Axelle Lemaire takes a picture with her mobile phone as the attends the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French army helicopters approach the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille day parade in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French army helicopters approach the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille day parade in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march during the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Men dressed in vintage French WWI military uniforms take part in a military camp reconstitution on the eve of Bastille Day, France's National Day, in the Tuileries Garden in Paris July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Men dressed in vintage French WWI military uniforms take part in a military camp reconstitution on the eve of Bastille Day, France's National Day, in the Tuileries Garden in Paris July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pictures