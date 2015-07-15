Bastille Day
Fireworks light up the sky near the Eiffel Tower to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade in...more
French President Francois Hollande (C) stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending from the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mal...more
Fireworks light up the sky as the Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of the French flag to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
From L, Fred Moore, Hubert Germain, Louis Cortot and Yves de Daruvar, veterans with the medaille des Compagnons de la Liberation (Order of the Liberation Companion), attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in...more
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France in the formation of a Croix de Lorraine cross and releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum during the traditional...more
Students of the special military school of Saint-Cyr take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Troops march down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A supporter waves a French flag during Bastille Day, as the pack of riders climb during the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An aerial view shows the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Members of special French RAID forces march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Soldiers from the French Foreign Legion march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Supporters wave French flags during the traditional Bastille Day, as the pack of riders cycle during the 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tanks rumble down the Champs Elysee avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique school march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A falconer of the Mexican army holds a falcon during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, in the formation of a Croix de Lorraine cross and releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Champs Elysees avenue during the traditional...more
French gendarmerie and police motorcyclists ride in formation down the Champs Elysee avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with the crowd after the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
