Mon Jul 15, 2013

Bastille Day

<p>French Foreign Legion soldiers share champagne prior to the start of the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs Elysee in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) flies in front of the Eiffel tower as part of the traditional Bastille day military parade, in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Soldiers from French Foreign Legion take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Soldiers of the French infantry on armoured army vehicles descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Army vehicles are parked around the Arc de Triomphe before descending the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Soldiers from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Soldiers from a Croatian army battalion take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A parachutist tries to avoid a banner during the traditional Bastille day military parade, in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Soldiers from the international mission in Mali take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Soldiers from a Malian army battalion take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>French Foreign Legion soldiers line up their Famas assault riffles prior to the start of the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs Elysee in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) flies over the capital as part of the traditional Bastille day military parade, in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Army vehicles descend from the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>An officer lines up French Foreign Legion soldiers prior to the start of the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs Elysee in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>Army vehicles are parked around the Arc de Triomphe before descending the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>France's President Francois Hollande stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending from the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Nine alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs Elysee in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Soldiers from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Soldiers from the German 292 Jaegerbataillon take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>French students from the special military school Polytechnique take part in the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs Elysee in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Members of the international forces engaged during the military operation in Mali descend the Champs Elysees in Paris during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>France's President Francois Hollande stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending from the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

