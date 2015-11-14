Bataclan attack
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French policemen stand next to a victim on the sidewalk outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French fire brigade members gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Candles in the French national colours are placed at Place de la Republique near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police pass a pair of abandoned shoes seen left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People warm up under protective thermal blankets as they walk on a street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Security forces signal journalists to move back as they secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People warm up under protective thermal blankets as they walk on a street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react as they gather to watch the scene near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People warm up under protective thermal blankets as they gather on a street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
