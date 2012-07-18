Batman frenzy

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, leaves home from second-story window in town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. Picture REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa