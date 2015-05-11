Battle deepens Macedonian crisis

A couple looks at the stairwell of their damaged apartment building in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people...more

A couple looks at the stairwell of their damaged apartment building in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people dead at a moment of deep political crisis in the former Yugoslav republic. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close