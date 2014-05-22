Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 22, 2014 | 7:45pm BST

Battle for Aleppo prison

<p>Smoke rises from Handarat camp after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to have shelled the area using warplanes, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Smoke rises from Handarat camp after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to have shelled the area using warplanes, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Smoke rises from Handarat camp after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to have shelled the area using warplanes, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
1 / 17
<p>Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
2 / 17
<p>Syrian army tanks loyal to President Bashar al-Assad cover for soldiers on Hilan Hill, May 21, 2014, as they claim to advance to Handarat camp. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

Syrian army tanks loyal to President Bashar al-Assad cover for soldiers on Hilan Hill, May 21, 2014, as they claim to advance to Handarat camp. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Syrian army tanks loyal to President Bashar al-Assad cover for soldiers on Hilan Hill, May 21, 2014, as they claim to advance to Handarat camp. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)

Close
3 / 17
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in a line in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in a line in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in a line in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)

Close
4 / 17
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Syrian army soldier loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walks beside the body of a dead rebel on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Syrian army soldier loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walks beside the body of a dead rebel on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Syrian army soldier loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walks beside the body of a dead rebel on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT

Close
5 / 17
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photo in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photo in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photo in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)

Close
6 / 17
<p>A view of Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

A view of Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A view of Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)

Close
7 / 17
<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk at Hagop's Castle and Hill May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk at Hagop's Castle and Hill May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk at Hagop's Castle and Hill May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)

Close
8 / 17
<p>Smoke rises due to what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to be shelling by them, beside the village of Hilan May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

Smoke rises due to what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to be shelling by them, beside the village of Hilan May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Smoke rises due to what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to be shelling by them, beside the village of Hilan May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)

Close
9 / 17
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)

Close
10 / 17
<p>Inmates are seen behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

Inmates are seen behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Inmates are seen behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)

Close
11 / 17
<p>Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)

Close
12 / 17
<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, during their advance on Aleppo Central prison, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, during their advance on Aleppo Central prison, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, during their advance on Aleppo Central prison, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
13 / 17
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on sandbags as he holds his weapon in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on sandbags as he holds his weapon in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on sandbags as he holds his weapon in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
14 / 17
<p>Inmates stand behind bars in Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Inmates stand behind bars in Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Inmates stand behind bars in Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
15 / 17
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters walk together as they carry their weapons in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters walk together as they carry their weapons in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters walk together as they carry their weapons in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
16 / 17
<p>Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Thai protesters head home

Thai protesters head home

Next Slideshows

Thai protesters head home

Thai protesters head home

Anti-government protesters home home following the coup.

22 May 2014
Flood of a century

Flood of a century

The heaviest rains and floods in 120 years hit Bosnia and Serbia.

22 May 2014
Hunting Boko Haram

Hunting Boko Haram

Traditional hunters volunteer to hunt for the Islamist militant group in Nigeria.

21 May 2014
Fighting in Sudan

Fighting in Sudan

Troops recapture the strategic Daldako area from rebels.

21 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures