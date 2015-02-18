Battle for Aleppo
WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah area north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. ...more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to,...more
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters lie on the ground as others are seen near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. ...more
A rebel fighter sits atop a tank at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, lies in a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter helps an injured civilian near the front line in Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street and an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, as seen from a rebel-controlled area at the Bab al-Nasr frontline in Aleppo February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam...more
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs past smoke in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but...more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17,...more
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17,...more
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside...more
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade writes We are all Douma on a Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama...more
