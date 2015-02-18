Battle for Aleppo

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to,...more

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close