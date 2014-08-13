Battle for east Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. Twelve Ukrainian nationalist fighters, battling a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, were killed and an...more
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, Russia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman reacts near a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The interior of a unit in a multi-storey block of flats is pictured damaged following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The interior of a unit in a multi-storey block of flats is pictured damaged following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Men reinforce a petrol station with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian border guard walks at the crossing point Pletenivka near the border with Russia, in the Kharkiv region August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A truck transporting a Russian military tank is seen on a roadside near the border with Ukraine in the Rostov region, August 7, 2014. In Russia's southwestern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, a military-style training camp, a broken down border fence...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at a border checkpoint near the territory of Russia in Izvaryne, Luhansk region, July 31, 2014. The sign reads "Ukraine has already perished". REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A Russian military helicopter takes off at a training site near the border with Ukraine in the Rostov region, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A man rides a bicycle near a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Refugees from the Luhansk region wait to board a train terminating in Kharkiv, at a railway station near the town of Svatovo August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
Elderly people are seen in a temporary tent camp for refugees from the Luhansk region, set up near the town of Svatovo August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
A woman stands in front of her house, which she said was ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man searches through the debris of his house, ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man searches through the debris of his house, ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman sits in a basement which she uses as a shelter during shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People walk along the closed street market in central Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a destroyed car at a checkpoint near Donetsk August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armored personnel carrier as they patrol an area near Donetsk August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
