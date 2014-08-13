Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Aug 13, 2014

Battle for east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. Twelve Ukrainian nationalist fighters, battling a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, were killed and an unknown number taken captive when rebels ambushed their bus, a spokesman for their group said. The bus was taking the men to fight just outside the rebel-held city of Donetsk, at the nearby village of Mandrykino, said a spokesman for Right Sector, extreme nationalists who are supporting government forces. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, Russia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman reacts near a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The interior of a unit in a multi-storey block of flats is pictured damaged following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The interior of a unit in a multi-storey block of flats is pictured damaged following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Men reinforce a petrol station with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Ukrainian border guard walks at the crossing point Pletenivka near the border with Russia, in the Kharkiv region August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A truck transporting a Russian military tank is seen on a roadside near the border with Ukraine in the Rostov region, August 7, 2014. In Russia's southwestern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, a military-style training camp, a broken down border fence and tracks consistent with armored personnel carriers or tanks add to a body of evidence of Russian involvement in Ukraine's war. The Kremlin has consistently denied assertions by the West that it is arming, supporting and training separatists fighting to establish an independent state in eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at a border checkpoint near the territory of Russia in Izvaryne, Luhansk region, July 31, 2014. The sign reads "Ukraine has already perished". REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A Russian military helicopter takes off at a training site near the border with Ukraine in the Rostov region, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A man rides a bicycle near a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Refugees from the Luhansk region wait to board a train terminating in Kharkiv, at a railway station near the town of Svatovo August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

Elderly people are seen in a temporary tent camp for refugees from the Luhansk region, set up near the town of Svatovo August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

A woman stands in front of her house, which she said was ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man searches through the debris of his house, ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man searches through the debris of his house, ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman sits in a basement which she uses as a shelter during shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People walk along the closed street market in central Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a destroyed car at a checkpoint near Donetsk August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armored personnel carrier as they patrol an area near Donetsk August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MORE IN PICTURES

