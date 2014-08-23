Battle for east Ukraine
Parts of ammunition gathered by pro-Russian separatists, who claim they are the remnants of phosphorus bombs used by the Ukrainian army, are pictured on display in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An interior view shows a damaged regional museum of local lore after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A security guard points at a damaged exhibit after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces at a regional museum of local lore in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view shows a damaged regional museum of local lore following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian army tank is pictured at a checkpoint in Donetsk region August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen operate a helicopter Mi-24 gunship which flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Men transport bottles of water in the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman, named Anastasia, reacts after meeting her son Daniel, 4, who has arrived from the town Sukhodilsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region and just crossed the border in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man touches his daughter at an intensive care unit of a maternity hospital in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman and a child stay at a maternity hospital in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian sniper takes position outside of a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares food at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Employees unload a truck transporting coffins near graves of pro-Russian separatists at the Sixth Capital municipal graveyard on the edge of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 21, 2014. The sign on the cross (L) reads "Soldier number 9". REUTERS/Maxim...more
A man takes a "selfie" as he stands with a Ukrainian flag on a Soviet-style star re-touched with blue paint so it resembles the yellow-and-blue national colors of Ukraine, atop the spire of a building in Moscow August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Varlamov
Children who have fled the fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine look out from a mini-bus upon their arrival at a railway station, before leaving for their temporary accommodation, in Stavropol, southern Russia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine gather upon their arrival at a railway station, before leaving for their temporary accommodation, in Stavropol, southern Russia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a pair of binoculars as he guards a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People walk in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man reacts as he stands in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Honor guards carry flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in eastern Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Lviv, August 19, 2014. Picture taken August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbas" attend a ceremony to bless their battalion's flags in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man injured while visiting a shop during, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, lies on a stretcher in an ambulance in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen take a rest at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at a border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man walks beside blood stains on a floor in a shop following, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian serviceman are pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by a recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Landslides hit Hiroshima
Landslides triggered by torrential rain slammed into the outskirts of the Japanese city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Hamas executes 'collaborators'
Hamas militants kill seven suspected collaborators with Israel in a public execution.
Russian convoy enters Ukraine
Russian convoy crosses the border into eastern Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.