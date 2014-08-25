Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 3:40pm BST

Battle for east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 20
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 20
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Monday, August 25, 2014
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
4 / 20
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 20
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 20
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 20
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 20
A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 20
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 20
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 20
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 20
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 20
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, August 25, 2014
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 20
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 20
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 20
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 20
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, August 25, 2014
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Prisoners of war

Prisoners of war

Next Slideshows

Prisoners of war

Prisoners of war

Pro-Russian separatist rebels force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk.

25 Aug 2014
Quake hits California

Quake hits California

A 6.0 earthquake rocks wine county north of San Francisco.

25 Aug 2014
Gaza fighting continues

Gaza fighting continues

Air strikes and rockets continue after the breakdown of another truce.

23 Aug 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Street fighting and heavy shelling hit cities and towns in rebel-held east Ukraine.

23 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures