Battle for Falluja
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes with IS militants, in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation carries his weapon in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighter fire artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a drawing on a wall of a flag used by Islamic State militants, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter covers his ear as artillery fires towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi security forces takes his position with his weapon in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces military vehicles are seen as smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security officers inspect a map near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization walk past a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles for Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters are seen near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces get their meal near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate victory in the town of Garma, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces puts the Iraqi flag over a building near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters gather in the town of Garma. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police advance with Shi'ite fighters towards Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters gesture in the town of Garma. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani