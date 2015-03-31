Battle for Idlib
Rebel fighters gesture as they place shoes on a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged picture of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad is seen on a wall in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. The text on the poster reads in Arabic "With Bashar". REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
Rebel fighters fire a weapon towards warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
An injured rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement lies on the ground during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters pose carrying Ahrar Al-Sham (L), Free Syrian Army (C) and Nusra front (R) flags in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
Smoke rises from the Sadco Oil and Gas refinery after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighters stand behind sandbags with their weapons in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fire a heavy machine gun during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel ride a tank in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A view is seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to an Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighter in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters work on a computer to determine their target points ahead of an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade carry mortar shells to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A taxi with flat tyres is seen abandoned in the middle of a road in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A warplane loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fires rockets during an air strike in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad that are fleeing Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, on Al-Mastumah hill, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Rebel fighters gesture as they damage a picture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters pose for a picture with their weapons in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters stand outside the Police Command of Idlib province building in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fire from a tank during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fires a weapon during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ansar Al-Sham Brigade fighters camouflage a vehicle with mud near Jisr al-Shoghour, Idlib province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Ansar Al-Sham Brigade fighters fire their weapons towards warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, activists said, near Jisr al-Shoghour, Idlib province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armoured vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade launch a locally made shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad who are stationed in checkpoints surrounding the city of Idlib, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter rests in an orchard near the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Cleaning up shipbreaking
The EU plans to impose strict new rules on how companies scrap old tankers and cruise liners, run aground and dismantled on beaches in South Asia.
Palm Sunday
Christians around the world mark Palm Sunday.
Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx
A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a Chinese amusement park.
Tough Mudder challenge
Participants run the Tough Mudder obstacle race in California.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.