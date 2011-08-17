Battle for Iowa

Edition:
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to people during a campaign stop with his wife Anita in Walcott, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry is shown a school yearbook from 1966 by former schoolmate Becky Roe during a campaign stop in Walcott, Iowa, August 16, 2011. Roe and Perry both attended the same school in Paint Creek, Texas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry holds a roundtable meeting with business leaders during a campaign stop in Dubuque, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to employees during a campaign stop at D.C. Taylor Roofing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry attends a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A U.S. flag is carried down main street during a parade at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jars set up as a means for patrons of the Hamburg Inn to vote using coffee beans for Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry and President Barack Obama are seen in Iowa City, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry poses with a photo cut out of Specialist James Benal, who is serving in Afghanistan, while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry salutes the crowd at the Republicans of Black Hawk County Dinner in Waterloo, Iowa, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann greets supporters at the Republicans of Black Hawk County Dinner in Waterloo, Iowa, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, Iowa, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty listen to him speak at the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, Iowa, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul waits to speak during the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann embraces singer Randy Travis during a performance at the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann attends the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, Iowa, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Voters register at the tent of Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann on the grounds of the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Former Republican Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee hugs a supporter on the grounds of the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin greets guests following a television appearance at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 12, 2011. Palin rolled into Iowa's state fair on Friday, stealing the spotlight from the party's presidential contenders and sparking a new round of speculation about her plans for 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann waves as she departs the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul greets supporters at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann eats a corn dog at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

A man places a corn kernel in a jar as he places a vote for Republican presidential candidate and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich delivers a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets people during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty (R) flips pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney attends the debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann receives styling during a commercial break during the Republican presidential debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Neibergall/Pool

Republican presidential candidates gather before the start of their debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. They are (from L to R) Rick Santorum, Herman Cain, Ron Paul, Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann, Tim Pawlenty, Jon Huntsman and Newt Gingrich. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann (R) gestures beside Mitt Romney during the Republican presidential debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Neibergall/Pool

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) gestures beside Jon Huntsman during their Republican presidential debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Neibergall/Pool

Republican presidential candidate Tim Pawlenty (R) arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul holds a sign outside a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to questions after delivering a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A young supporter holds up a sign before Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann, a representative of Minnesota and Tea Party stalwart, speaks at the Polk County Republican Road to White House event in Des Moines, Iowa August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann, a representative of Minnesota and Tea Party stalwart, speaks at the Polk County Republican Road to White House event in Des Moines, Iowa August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

A Republican party float is seen during the Independence Day Parade in Independence, Iowa July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul waits in his vehicle after a campaign stop at the Freedom Village Store in Freedom, New Hampshire July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former Minnesota Governor and candidate for the 2012 Republican Presidential Nomination Tim Pawlenty speaks during a question and answer session at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rep. Michele Bachmann addresses her hometown crowd at an event the day before the official announcement of her entering the 2012 presidential race, in Waterloo, Iowa June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes/Files

Tim Pawlenty announces he is running for President in Des Moines, Iowa, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

