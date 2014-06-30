Battle for Iraq
Iraqi soldiers fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi soldiers rest after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi soldiers loads ammunition before departing for a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Russian soldiers unload a Russian Sukhoi SU-25 plane in al-Muthanna Iraqi military base at Baghdad airport in Baghdad, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla, Diyala province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Kurdish security forces sleeps after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the village of Basheer, south of the city of Kirkuk June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite volunteers patrol the area as they take part in securing the area against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) at the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, June...more
A member of the Iraqi Air Force looks out of a military helicopter at an aerial view of Baghdad, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi security forces gesture during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of the city of Samarra, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during clashes between the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Iraqi security forces in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces covers his ears while firing artillery during clashes with the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26,...more
Spent shells litter the ground after clashes between Iraqi security forces and the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. ...more
Iraqi refugees, who fled from the violence in Mosul, walk inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field...more
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga monitors through a pair of binoculars activities ongoing at an area controlled by Sunni radical group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Suleiman Bek in Salahuddin Province June 26, 2014....more
A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), looks on during a parade on a street in Kanaan, Diyala province, June...more
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in a military-style training in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, June 25,...more
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
