Battle for Iraq

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A still image shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant near Sinjar, Iraq, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout

Kurdistan Workers Party fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Makhmur, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Staff Sgt. Daniel Leavindofske, 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron ramp team chief and Senior Airman David Babcock, air transportation journeyman, assist with loading bundles of halal meals on to a C-17 Globemaster III for a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq, at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young Jr./U.S. Air Force

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Kurdish Peshmerga troops participate in intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in a village on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh near the border province of Dohuk, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish Peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in a village on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh near the border province of Dohuk, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdistan Workers Party fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State (militants on the front line in Makhmur August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

President Obama pauses as he speaks to the media on the situation in Iraq on the South Lawn of the White House, before his departure for vacation at Martha's Vineyard, in Washington August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Sailors guide an F/A-18C Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Gulf, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lorelei Vander Griend/U.S. Navy

Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish peshmerga troops stands on a tank during an operation against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

President Obama meets with the National Security Council in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House

Kurdish "peshmerga" troops take part in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish "peshmerga" troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" takes his position holding a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish "peshmerga" troops prepare to fire a mortar during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State militants stand guard at a checkpoint, about 15 km from a checkpoint in Khazer at the border area of the Kurdish semi-autonomous region, as people leave a village on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

