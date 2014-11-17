Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same...more

Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same battle, November 7, 2014.

