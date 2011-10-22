Battle for Libya
Anti-government tribal rebels prepare for possible attacks by pro-Gaddafi loyalists at a checkpoint in Ajdabiya area, 150 km (93.2 miles) southwest of Benghazi February, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Residents and former soldiers of Muammar Gaddafi celebrate inside a military compound in Benghazi February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People burn pictures of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside the main prison of Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-government rebels undergo weapon training in a military base in Benghazi March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-government demonstrators burn copies of the Green Book next to the Green Book Studies Center in Benghazi March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A rebel holds his ears as a bomb launched by a Libyan air force jet loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes in the desert near Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Silva/Folhapress
A rebel soldier gestures atop a car as he heads to Brega, in Ajdabiya March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mourners react during the funeral of relative who was killed in weapons dump attack in Benghazi March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman holds an assault rifle in a procession of vehicles in Tripoli March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Relatives of Fethi Boubaker, who the Libyan Warfallah tribe loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi say was killed during coalition air strikes, shout slogans whilst holding up a poster of Gaddafi inside Boubaker's house on the outskirts of Bani Walid, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of the capital Tripoli, March 23, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli March 10, 201. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files
Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebels move rockets during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi wave at a coastal highway checkpoint outside Bin Jawad March 12, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Ismail, 18, a high school student who has joined the weeks-old Libyan rebellion, poses for a portrait in a burned out building of a military base in the rebel headquarters of Benghazi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter with an amputated leg walks along the front line at the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A rebel fighter takes cover behind a wall atop a building during a firefight and shelling near Tripoli street in Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman and her daughters check out a damaged home in Zawiyah, 30 miles (48 km) west of Tripoli, May 9, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Smoke rises after coalition air strikes in Tripoli June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A female supporter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi holds a gun as she attends a rally to protest the coalition airstrikes in Tripoli June 17, 2011. Picture taken on guided government tour. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Libyan rebel fighters fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a territory taken from them, after they pushed several kilometres in the direction of Zlitan, some 35km (22 miles) west of the rebel-held port city of Misrata, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Abdelkader Belhessin
A Libyan rebel fighter mourns for his comrade, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebels wave as an Air Libya BAe-146-300 aircraft takes off from Rhebat air strip July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Libyan rebels atop a vehicle celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Bodies lie outside the south gate of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) reacts as he speaks with an injured man in the Tripoli Medical Center September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire 130mm howitzers at pro-Gaddafi forces near east of Sirte, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive vehicles that they say belonged to Gaddafi, found at the captured Ouagadougou Conference Center in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter pushes a prisoner from Chad who they said is a Gaddafi militiaman, as they drive him away from the frontline in the besieged Libyan desert town of Bani Walid September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters destroy Sirte's eastern gate which was meant to separate the city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birth place, and nearby towns, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man reacts over the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter killed in Sirte by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An anti-Gaddafi fighter points at the drain where Muammar Gaddafi was hiding before he was captured in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in Sirte in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy Al Jazeera TV
Women celebrate the passing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after Friday prayers at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Anti-Gaddafi fighter reacts during Friday prayers at a mosque in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Anti-Gaddafi fighters embrace as they celebrate the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Men take pictures of Muammar Gaddafi's corpse displayed at a house in Misrata October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Gaddafi loyalists are taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters from the center of Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
