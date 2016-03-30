Edition:
Battle for Mosul begins

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ANBAR, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016

Smoke rises after a controlled detonation of a car bomb blocking the way in the desert of Anbar, as members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita prepared to depart for Mosul to fight against Islamic State, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016

A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016

Iraqi security forces wait for vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016

A displaced woman, who fled the violence from Islamic State militants, is seen in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

An Iraqi soldier takes part during a military operation on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016

Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Iraqi soldiers reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

Iraqi soldiers launch artillery toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016

Iraqi security forces ride in trucks travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

An Iraqi soldier from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participates in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
NAJAF, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015

A displaced Sunni woman, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits inside a mosque as a shelter on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
STRINGER Iraq
Location
NAJAF, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sit on the ground, on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest on the outskirts of Mosul, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015

A Kurdish flag is seen next to Peshmerga fighters taking position with their weapons on the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participate in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes up position with weapon at the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

