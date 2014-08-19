Battle for Mosul Dam
Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A general view shows a destroyed checkpoint after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish fighter pulls down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard close to positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A convoy of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces drives on a road during a patrol near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters carry out surveillance of positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish men display weapons for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish man displays an ammunition belt for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Next Slideshows
Pakistan's Freedom March
Protesters try to force their way past barricades to press the prime minister to resign.
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces move into the heart of the rebel-held city.
Left behind in Gaza
Personal objects left behind amid the ruins of Gaza.
Inside Hamas tunnels
Reuters gets an exclusive look at Hamas' network of tunnels under Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.