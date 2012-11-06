Edition:
Battle for Ohio

<p>Dust surrounds people listening to President Obama talk at a campaign event inside a building at the Franklin County fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Etna, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama talks at a campaign event at Lima Senior High School in Lima, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Voters cast their ballots at the Franklin County in-person absentee voting location in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A woman holds the head of President Obama as he greets supporters at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney holds a baby up in the air after a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama visits West Side Market while campaigning in Cleveland, Ohio October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles carrying President Obama as he begins a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama receives a kiss in the rain during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Bun's Restaurant in Delaware, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama's SUV travels along a dirt road near Cedar Rapids en route to a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mt Vernon, Iowa, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Students hold up signs in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama arrives under rainy skies in North Canton, Ohio, on his way to Kent State University, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney waves after speaking at a campaign stop at Bun's Restaurant in Delaware, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Rocker Bruce Springsteen gets a hug from former Bill Clinton at a concert rally at Cuyahoga Community College to re-elect President Obama in Parma, Ohio, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>A father holds up a baby to catch a glimpse of President Obama during a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney greets workers during a campaign stop at American Spring Wire in Bedford Heights, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks with U.S. Air Force pilots after arriving in Columbus, Ohio, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney pauses while speaking at a campaign stop at American Spring Wire in Bedford Heights, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>President Obama speaks to a crowd at a campaign event in The Oval at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney is silhouetted as he boards his campaign plane in Cleveland, Ohio, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

