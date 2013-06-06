Edition:
Battle for Qusair

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

