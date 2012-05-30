Edition:
Battle for Somalia

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Ugandan soldiers serving in African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) open fire during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Ugandan soldiers serving in African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) open fire during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers open fire during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers open fire during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers drive on a convoy after an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers drive on a convoy after an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers drive a convoy of tanks towards Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers drive a convoy of tanks towards Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers patrol the streets in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali government soldiers patrol the streets in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

An Ugandan soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) checks his machine gun during patrols in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. African Union troops seized a town northwest of Mogadishu from al Qaeda-linked insurgents, a spokesman said, marking a big blow against the al Shabaab rebels, who have used the town to stage sporadic attacks on the capital. REUTERS/Omar Faruk (SOMALIA -...more

An Ugandan soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) checks his machine gun during patrols in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. African Union troops seized a town northwest of Mogadishu from al Qaeda-linked insurgents, a spokesman said, marking a big blow against the al Shabaab rebels, who have used the town to stage sporadic attacks on the capital. REUTERS/Omar Faruk (SOMALIA - Tags: CONFLICT CRIME LAW MILITARY POLITICS)

Somali government soldiers take a break while patrolling the streets in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali government soldiers take a break while patrolling the streets in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Ugandan soldiers serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand guard beside a convoy along a road leading south from Afgoye town, west of Mogadishu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand guard beside a convoy along a road leading south from Afgoye town, west of Mogadishu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in the back of a military track in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in the back of a military track in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) soldiers hold defensive positions in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) soldiers hold defensive positions in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A Ugandan gunner serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sits atop an armoured personnel carrier at a location south of Afgoye town, west of Mogadishu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A Ugandan gunner serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sits atop an armoured personnel carrier at a location south of Afgoye town, west of Mogadishu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are transported in military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are transported in military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepare to board military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepare to board military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) rest in the shade on the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) rest in the shade on the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand around a tank near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand around a tank near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Somali soldiers look at the body of their slain colleague after fighting between insurgents and government soldiers on the outskirts of Mogadishu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali soldiers look at the body of their slain colleague after fighting between insurgents and government soldiers on the outskirts of Mogadishu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers from Burundi patrol after fighting between insurgents and government soldiers on the outskirts of Mogadishu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers from Burundi patrol after fighting between insurgents and government soldiers on the outskirts of Mogadishu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Contingent Commander for Uganda, Brigadier Paul Lokech (centre) briefs members of 09 Battalion before an advance on the town of Afgoye to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team//Stuart Price /Handout

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Contingent Commander for Uganda, Brigadier Paul Lokech (centre) briefs members of 09 Battalion before an advance on the town of Afgoye to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team//Stuart Price /Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) listen while Contingent Commander for Uganda, Brigadier Paul Lokech (not seen), briefs members of 09 Battalion before an advance on the town of Afgoye to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team//Stuart Price /Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) listen while Contingent Commander for Uganda, Brigadier Paul Lokech (not seen), briefs members of 09 Battalion before an advance on the town of Afgoye to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team//Stuart Price /Handout

Somali soldiers ride on a pickup truck as they patrol the main street after fighting between Islamist and government soldiers in Eelasha Biyaha, on the outskirt of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali soldiers ride on a pickup truck as they patrol the main street after fighting between Islamist and government soldiers in Eelasha Biyaha, on the outskirt of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) soldiers hold their positions as they patrol the main street after the fighting between Islamist and government soldiers in Eelasha Biyaha, on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) soldiers hold their positions as they patrol the main street after the fighting between Islamist and government soldiers in Eelasha Biyaha, on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People greet Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) as they arrive in the centre of Afgoye town to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team//Stuart Price /Handout

People greet Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) as they arrive in the centre of Afgoye town to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team//Stuart Price /Handout

An African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) armoured tank patrols land to the west of Afgoye following an advance on the town, located to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price /Handout

An African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) armoured tank patrols land to the west of Afgoye following an advance on the town, located to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price /Handout

A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) runs past a Somali woman towards a military vehicle near the centre of Afgoye town to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price /Handout

A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) runs past a Somali woman towards a military vehicle near the centre of Afgoye town to the west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo released on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price /Handout

A Somali soldier looks at a burnt vehicle belonging to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as he patrols Dayniile district, on the outskirts of Mogadishu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali soldier looks at a burnt vehicle belonging to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as he patrols Dayniile district, on the outskirts of Mogadishu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers carry their colleague who was killed during the fighting between them and insurgents in Eelasha Biyaha, on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers carry their colleague who was killed during the fighting between them and insurgents in Eelasha Biyaha, on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Soldiers and vehicles of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) patrol along a road during a joint operation to seize and liberate territories from Al-Shabaab militants in Deyniile May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Soldiers and vehicles of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) patrol along a road during a joint operation to seize and liberate territories from Al-Shabaab militants in Deyniile May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes cover in a firefight during a joint AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) operation to seize and liberate territories from Al-Shabaab militants in Deyniile May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes cover in a firefight during a joint AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) operation to seize and liberate territories from Al-Shabaab militants in Deyniile May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) take up position along a road during a joint AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) operation against Al-Shabaab militants in Deyniile May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) take up position along a road during a joint AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) operation against Al-Shabaab militants in Deyniile May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers take photos of an Al Shabaab member killed during clashes between the insurgents and government soldiers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers take photos of an Al Shabaab member killed during clashes between the insurgents and government soldiers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Ugandan soliders with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) forces take cover during a firefight as a battle group crosses bushland in the west of Deynile, in an area north-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soliders with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) forces take cover during a firefight as a battle group crosses bushland in the west of Deynile, in an area north-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A Ugandan solider with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures as a battle group crosses bushland in the west of Deynile, in an area north-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A Ugandan solider with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures as a battle group crosses bushland in the west of Deynile, in an area north-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A tank with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) advances as a battle group prepares to cross a bushland in the west of Deynile, in an area north-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

A tank with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) advances as a battle group prepares to cross a bushland in the west of Deynile, in an area north-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

An Ugandan tank crew serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) hold their position near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

An Ugandan tank crew serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) hold their position near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) fire a mortar near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) fire a mortar near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Spent ammunition suspected to have been used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by Al Shabaab are pictured near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Spent ammunition suspected to have been used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by Al Shabaab are pictured near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) walk at dusk near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

Soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) walk at dusk near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

