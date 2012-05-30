Battle for Somalia

An Ugandan soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) checks his machine gun during patrols in Lafole village, near Afgoye district in Mogadishu, May 27, 2012. African Union troops seized a town northwest of Mogadishu from al Qaeda-linked insurgents, a spokesman said, marking a big blow against the al Shabaab rebels, who have used the town to stage sporadic attacks on the capital. REUTERS/Omar Faruk (SOMALIA -...more