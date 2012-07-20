Edition:
Battle for Syria

Friday, July 20, 2012

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Smoke rises from the old city of Homs, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Members of the Free Syrian Army take part in a military exercise inside a damaged and abandoned building in Khalidiya area in Homs, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A view of a damaged house after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Burnt cars are seen on a street at al-Midan neighbourhood in Damascus, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

The damaged library of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

A man stands in a crater, which anti-government activists say was caused by a bomb by pro-government forces, at al-Zapharaneh near Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A damaged car is parked near buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

A member of the Syrian free army walks past bodies of government soldiers after they capture their army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

A security person inspects a wrecked car at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled alHariri

Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

