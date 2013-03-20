Edition:
Battle for Syria

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take positions as one of them points his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they sit inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>Civilians search for casualties inside a building, which activists said was damaged after it came under fire by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Kefr Hamra area, north of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists said were clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army, in the main south highway near Damascus, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dimashkia</p>

<p>A fighter from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, smokes while resting in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>Free Syrian army fighters carry Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>A man tries to extinguish a fire following shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, according to the Free Syrian Army, in Jobar area in Damascus March 13, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohammed Dimashkia</p>

<p>A boy looks inside the statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>A mortar that belongs to the Free Syrian Army fighters, is pictured attached to a car to be pulled to the front line where clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are taking place, in Binnish in Idlib province March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. Picture taken March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A man runs amongst rubble as smoke rises from buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter mourns at the grave of his father who was killed by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in a public park that has been converted into a makeshift graveyard in Deir el-Zor March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks back while pointing his weapon at a police academy as smoke rises during fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, on the outskirt of Aleppo, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sarmad Al-Shamali /Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

<p>People inspect damaged areas in Deir al-Zor, March 3, 2013. Picture taken March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take cover while firing a rocket on the front line in Izaa district in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons and take positions in preparation for what they say is an ambush against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Binnish in Idlib Province February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

<p>A revolutionary girl named Nasma chants with members of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Activists watch a televised broadcast of the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and AC Milan in a school hall in Aleppo February 20, 2013. Picture taken February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a factory after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Haidariah area in Aleppo, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Malek AlShemali</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle as he enters a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, is carried by other fighters outside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures in front of a burning barricade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. . REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right dies soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter photographs inside a mosque damaged by shells fired by Syrian Army in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army gestures in Haresta neighborhood of Damascus January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check point in Haresta neighborhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Syrian air force jet fires a flare in the Mleha suburb of Damascus January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters watch smoke rising from buildings from their position during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take their positions as one of them fires during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qastal Harami area in Aleppo, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri</p>

<p>Syrians talk with a Turkish soldier as they try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle as he stands on a damaged street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>Children fill containers with water near their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>A woman carrying a child walks past a damaged bus in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri</p>

<p>A Syrian man jumps over barbed wire as he tries to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army take up a position during a truce on the top of a hilly mountain in the Kurdish area of al-Qaftal, overlooking the town of Azaz, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Syrian Air Force helicopters used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at a military base near Idlib, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

<p>A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Smoke rises after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet launched missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside an occupied room at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

<p>Civilians and members of the Free Syrian Army try to pull out a body from under the rubble of a building destroyed by a jet air strike in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A civilian's body lies on a street in Aleppo's district of al-Midan after being shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army clash with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana</p>

<p>A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

