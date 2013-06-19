Battle for Syria
A member of the Free Syrian Army aims his weapon as he takes up a defensive position inside a building in Aleppo's al-Sayyid Ali neighborhood, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Free Syrian Army fighters sneak into a room to look out of a window as they try to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Shwayhna Mountain, in Aleppo, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army shoots back at a sniper during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they move during what they said was an operation to push rebels from the road between Dahra Abd Rabbo village and Castello in Aleppo, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires back at Syrian Army's position during what activists say was clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Deir al-Zor, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa inside a house in Deir al-Zor, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters return fire after what they say was during clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Members of the Free Syrian army sit in a burnt house in Deir al-Zor, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. The 98-foot tunnel was dug under an area where Syrian Army forces have set up base in Deir Al-Zor, according to members of the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi more
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover while firing a rocket on the front line in Izaa district in Aleppo, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from al-Sabaa Bahrat district move on their armoured vehicles towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airport, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, holds his forehead on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run as they enter a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he is shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near dead bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who tried to attack the Air Defense Base in Tal Hassil in Aleppo's countryside, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area, November 10, 2012. The headband on the fighter reads, "God is great"....more
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army fighters gesture during fighting with Syrian government forces in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
