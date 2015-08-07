Battle for the Palestine Cup

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Mustaf Hasaballah during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition for the first time in 15 years on Thursday after Israel gave the visitors permission to cross its territory for the clash between the two lands' respective cup holders. The Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Al-Ahly from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank played in a fixture that appeared in doubt before the permit granted by Israel, whose territory separates Gaza and the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

