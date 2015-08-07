Battle for the Palestine Cup
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Mustaf Hasaballah during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from...more
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian spectator cheers during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Wael Mresat (L) fails to score against Gaza Strip's Shejaia during their first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A spectator waves a Palestinian flag during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Gaza Strip's Shejaia Sameh Hathat reacts during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match against Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Salem Wadi during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian policemen keep guard as they watch with spectators the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A player from Hebron's Al-Ahly team gestures upon his arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Players from Hebron's Al-Ahly team stay at a hotel after their arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
