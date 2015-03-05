Edition:
Battle for Tikrit

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

An Iraqi soldier looks on as smoke rises from oil wells in the Ajil field east of the city of Tikrit in the Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters detain men suspected of being linked to Islamic State in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters clean their weapons in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter cleans his weapon in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shiite fighters walk with their combat gear in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters gather during a deployment in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters pray in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters ride a motorbike in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sitting on a military vehicle gesture in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

