Battle for Tikrit
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
An Iraqi soldier looks on as smoke rises from oil wells in the Ajil field east of the city of Tikrit in the Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Shi'ite fighters detain men suspected of being linked to Islamic State in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Shi'ite fighters clean their weapons in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter cleans his weapon in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Shiite fighters walk with their combat gear in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters gather during a deployment in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters pray in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride a motorbike in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sitting on a military vehicle gesture in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Lost at sea
Several North African migrants perish at sea while trying to cross into Europe.
Volcano erupts in Chile
Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano.
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Countdown to execution
Two convicted Australian drug smugglers were transferred from a Bali prison to an island for execution along with other foreigners.
MORE IN PICTURES
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.