Pictures | Thu Jul 17, 2014 | 7:57pm BST

Battle for Tripoli airport

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airport in Tripoli July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Thursday, July 17, 2014
