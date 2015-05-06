Battle for Yemen
A girl cries next to her mother as they sit inside an underground water tunnel with other displaced Yemeni families, after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015....more
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Popular Resistance Committee cries as another closes the eyes of a comrade who died at a hospital of injuries he sustained during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand by the body of a tribal fighter killed in fighting against Houthi militia in Taiz April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl rests on her mother's lap inside an underground water tunnel with other displaced Yemeni families, after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015....more
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter walks on a tank in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl sits inside her house which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy enters through the window of a Yemen Red Crescent vehicle taking displaced people to a another safe shelter after they lived few days in an underground water tunnel, after they were forced to flee their homes due to ongoing air-strikes carried...more
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committee pose for a photo on a street in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Southern Popular Resistance fighters gather on a road during fighting against Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds her daughter inside an underground water tunnel with other displaced Yemeni families, after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women walk out of an underground water tunnel with other displaced people after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A follower of the Houthi group raises his weapon as he stands on a vehicle on a damaged street, caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks out from a damaged car as he flees his home with his family following air raids in Sanaa April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man walks past a car damaged by an air strike on Monday which hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man looks at his home which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fighters of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committee secure a highway road linking Yemen's capital Sanaa with southern provinces May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Peopl use a tug boat to flee Yemen's southern port city of Aden amid fighting between Houthi fighters and the Southern Popular Resistance Committees May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
On the UK campaign trail
Scenes from a knife-edge election.
Migrant landing
Migrants arrive in Sicily after a deadly journey across the Mediterranean.
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.