Battle for Yemen

A boy enters through the window of a Yemen Red Crescent vehicle taking displaced people to a another safe shelter after they lived few days in an underground water tunnel, after they were forced to flee their homes due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

