Battle for Yemen
People try to put out a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees lies on a hospital bed in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man comforts another, whose brother was killed by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed...more
People look at the remains of a car that caught fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The burnt interior of a house is seen after a fuel truck was set ablaze in front of the house during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People react as they hold part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People destroy part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People carry part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen following a Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride atop a military vehicle during a parade in Yemen's northern province of Marib May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Air strikes hit a military site in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant walks past a government building destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect damage caused by a bomb explosion at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen May 22, 2015. A bomb exploded at the Shi'ite Houthi mosque, wounding 13 people, a security source said, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a...more
A girl cries at a school used as a shelter for internally displaced people who fled their homes due to Saudi-led air strikes, in Taiz, Yemen May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
