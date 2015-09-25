Battle for Yemen

People walk past a headgear lying on the ground at the al-Balili mosque after two bombings at the mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 24, 2015. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mosque run by Yemen's Houthi group in the capital, the...more

People walk past a headgear lying on the ground at the al-Balili mosque after two bombings at the mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 24, 2015. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mosque run by Yemen's Houthi group in the capital, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, causing many casualties, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close