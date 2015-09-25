Edition:
Battle for Yemen

Dust rises from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Dust rises from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Dust rises from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk past a headgear lying on the ground at the al-Balili mosque after two bombings at the mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 24, 2015. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mosque run by Yemen's Houthi group in the capital, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, causing many casualties, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People walk past a headgear lying on the ground at the al-Balili mosque after two bombings at the mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 24, 2015. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mosque run by Yemen's Houthi group in the capital, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, causing many casualties, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A poster is seen on the wall of a room of a house detroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A poster is seen on the wall of a room of a house detroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Emirati soldiers peer over a Yemeni desert while riding a Chinook helicopter en route to a Saudi-led coalition air base in the kingdom, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Emirati soldiers peer over a Yemeni desert while riding a Chinook helicopter en route to a Saudi-led coalition air base in the kingdom, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An explosion is seen after a Saudi-led air strike hit the weapons depots at a Houthi-controlled military base in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
An explosion is seen after a Saudi-led air strike hit the weapons depots at a Houthi-controlled military base in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A wounded Yemeni is pictured as he arrives in an airplane to receive treatment in Sudan hospitals, at Khartoum airport, Sudan, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A wounded Yemeni is pictured as he arrives in an airplane to receive treatment in Sudan hospitals, at Khartoum airport, Sudan, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A group of soldiers trained by Emirati and Gulf Arab forces flash the victory sign near a military base in the Yemeni frontline province of Marib, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A group of soldiers trained by Emirati and Gulf Arab forces flash the victory sign near a military base in the Yemeni frontline province of Marib, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning
Smoke billows from a Houthi-controlled military base after a Saudi-led air strike hit its weapons depots in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Smoke billows from a Houthi-controlled military base after a Saudi-led air strike hit its weapons depots in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Workers walk at a chocolate factory destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Workers walk at a chocolate factory destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The coffins of five Bahraini soldiers killed in the conflict in Yemen, are carried by guards of honour as they arrive at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Sakhir, south of Manama, Bahrain, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
The coffins of five Bahraini soldiers killed in the conflict in Yemen, are carried by guards of honour as they arrive at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Sakhir, south of Manama, Bahrain, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A boy stands in a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A boy stands in a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant sits outside the Houthi-controlled headquarters of the Yemeni army after it was being hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the capital Sanaa, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A Houthi militant sits outside the Houthi-controlled headquarters of the Yemeni army after it was being hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the capital Sanaa, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man cries as he mourns for his relatives who were killed near a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A man cries as he mourns for his relatives who were killed near a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People stand around a crater at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
People stand around a crater at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A wounded Yemeni is pictured as he arrives in an airplane to receive treatment in Sudan hospitals, at Khartoum airport, Sudan, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A wounded Yemeni is pictured as he arrives in an airplane to receive treatment in Sudan hospitals, at Khartoum airport, Sudan, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant stands in front of the house of Brigadier Khaled al-Anduli, an army commander loyal to the Houthi movement, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Houthi militant stands in front of the house of Brigadier Khaled al-Anduli, an army commander loyal to the Houthi movement, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A tank belonging to the Saudi-led coalition is seen in the sand dunes of the Yemeni front line province of Marib September 14, 2015. Gulf Arab coalition forces fighting Houthi militia in Yemen are advancing on the capital in a two-pronged offensive, generals told reporters on Monday at a desert oil compound they have turned into a military base. Picture taken September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A tank belonging to the Saudi-led coalition is seen in the sand dunes of the Yemeni front line province of Marib September 14, 2015. Gulf Arab coalition forces fighting Houthi militia in Yemen are advancing on the capital in a two-pronged offensive, generals told reporters on Monday at a desert oil compound they have turned into a military base. Picture taken September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning
A boy stands in Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh's house, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A boy stands in Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh's house, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi followers demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Houthi followers demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi followers wearing the pilgrimage dress, called ihram, hold up their weapons as they demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. They were also protesting against alleged restrictions on Yemeni pilgrims by Saudi authorities. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Houthi followers wearing the pilgrimage dress, called ihram, hold up their weapons as they demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. They were also protesting against alleged restrictions on Yemeni pilgrims by Saudi authorities. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy stands in the ruins of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A boy stands in the ruins of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
