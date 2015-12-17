Battle of the Christmas lights
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays. Torrance's Sleepy...more
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Christmas nativity scene is seen outside a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Santa Claus taking a selfie on a surfboard is seen in the yard of a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Christmas nativity scene is seen in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Top Google searches of 2015
The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.
Inside the doomsday seed vault
The vault, between Norway and the North pole, is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or...
Street art of Iran
Official murals and graffiti mingle on the streets of Tehran.
North Korea's band cancels tour
An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.