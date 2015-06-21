Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jun 21, 2015 | 3:07am BST

Battle of Waterloo

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 30
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington takes part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington takes part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington takes part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 30
French troops move forward during the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack " battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French troops move forward during the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack " battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
French troops move forward during the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack " battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 30
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 30
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 30
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington, plays with an apple during the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington, plays with an apple during the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington, plays with an apple during the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 30
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 30
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 30
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 30
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 30
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 30
Re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 30
Re-enactors rest in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors rest in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors rest in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 30
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 30
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 30
A re-enactor sleeps in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A re-enactor sleeps in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A re-enactor sleeps in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 30
Re-enactors stand behind a cannon in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors stand behind a cannon in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors stand behind a cannon in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 30
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
25 / 30
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
26 / 30
The Lion's Mound of Waterloo is seen as re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The Lion's Mound of Waterloo is seen as re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
The Lion's Mound of Waterloo is seen as re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 30
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 30
A re-enactor uses his camera in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A re-enactor uses his camera in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A re-enactor uses his camera in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
29 / 30
A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
The world's displaced

The world's displaced

Next Slideshows

The world's displaced

The world's displaced

A record 60 million people were uprooted by conflict and persecution last year, half of them children, the UNHCR says.

20 Jun 2015
1815 meets 2015

1815 meets 2015

The world of historical re-enactors collide with the modern age.

20 Jun 2015
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.

20 Jun 2015
California wildfire spreading

California wildfire spreading

Winds have driven the Lake fire near Big Bear in the San Bernardino National Forest to 10,000 acres.

20 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures