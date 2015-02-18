Edition:
Battle rages in Ukraine

Ukrainian armed forces take their position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Journalists and the wounded driver of a car of a Ukrainian TV channel travel near an explosion after shelling not far from Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A man pushes a bicycle along buildings damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A fighter with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic poses with his rifle in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Cannons of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A military boot is seen at the road near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Fighters with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army ride atop of a moving armoured personnel carrier in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 16, 2015. Separatists are keeping up attacks on the strategic railway junction of Debaltseve despite a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a Kiev military spokesman said, and witnesses reported heavy shelling in the area. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier in the town of Vuhlehirsk, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A man carries a sack of flour from a truck that is part of a Russian humanitarian convoy delivering food, in Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A woman walks by a building, which was damaged by shelling last September, in Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand guard at a checkpoint near Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A man walks past a destroyed Ukrainian army artillery cannon in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
The body of a woman killed by shelling lies in a vehicle in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic rest at a checkpoint near Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A woman sits in a shelter in the town of Enakievo near Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Holes are seen in a window damaged by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A man injured by shelling stands near a damaged building in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A man ice-fishes on a frozen river in Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Youths inspect a hole caused by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A woman inspects the damage to a window caused by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic makes a victory sign to his comrades riding a track outside the town of Kondratyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A woman walks past a damaged building in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand on top of a track outside the town of Kondratyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A man sweeps the sidewalk near a building damaged by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Locals walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army truck in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Fighters with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walk near a building damaged during fighting in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A view of an explosion after shelling is seen not far from Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of Ukrainian armed forces takes his position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
