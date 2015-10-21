Edition:
Battleground Syria

A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The military commander of the group said that five unmanned aircraft rigged with explosives were deliberately crashed at their base in an attack that killed one fighter and injured 5 others. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

