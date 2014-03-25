Edition:
Battling gangs in Rio's slums

<p>A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. Brazil will deploy federal troops to Rio de Janeiro to help quell a surge in violent crime following attacks by drug traffickers on police posts in three slums on the north side of the city, government officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. Brazil will deploy federal troops to Rio de Janeiro to help quell a surge in violent crime following attacks by drug traffickers on police posts in three slums on the north side of the city, government officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Black vultures stand on a goalpost at a soccer field at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Police officers take up positions during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. Less than three months before Rio welcomes tens of thousands of foreign soccer fans for the World Cup, the attacks cast new doubts on government efforts to expel gangs from slums using a strong police presence. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A boy plays on his tablet outside his house at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A fruit vendor stands at his kombi van at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A girl smiles outside her home at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A woman carries a mannequin past police officers patrolling during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Girls rest along an alley as police officers patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Residents observe a police officer take up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A boy rides a bicycle past police officers taking up positions during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A dog strains against its leash at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pictures