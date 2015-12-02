Edition:
Pictures | Wed Dec 2, 2015 | 4:25pm GMT

Battling Islamic State for oil

An undated still image taken from a video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia December 2, 2015, shows the Turkish-Syrian border crossing. Russia's defense ministry officials displayed satellite images on Wednesday which they said showed columns of tanker trucks loading with oil at installations controlled by Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and then crossing the border into neighboring Turkey. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
De fence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An undated frame grab taken from a video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia December 2, 2015, shows the Turkish-Syrian border crossing. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand guard in Baiji oil refinery, Iraq's largest oil refinery, after recapturing it from Islamic State militants, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
An undated frame grab taken from a video presentation by the Russian Defence Ministry is seen during a briefing in Moscow, Russia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
The Turkish-Syrian border crossing is seen in this undated still image taken from video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia on December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A street vendor fills a jug with diesel for sale along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Street vendors selling diesel and gasoline wait for customers along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A view of Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 23, 2015, shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A man points at damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A man inspects the damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji in the battle to recapture the Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria, in this still image taken from video footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, Syria October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A boy fills up a motorbike with diesel along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Smoke rises from the Khabbaz oilfield, behind Kurdish peshmerga forces, after incurring severe damage during an attack by Islamic State, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria, in this still image taken from video footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Debris and burnt trees are seen in Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Smoke rises from the Ajil oil field as Shi'ite fighters stand near their military vehicles in Al Hadidiya, south of Tikrit, en route to the Islamic State-controlled al-Alam town, where they prepared to launch an offensive, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Pictures