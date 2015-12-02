Battling Islamic State for oil
An undated still image taken from a video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia December 2, 2015, shows the Turkish-Syrian border crossing. Russia's defense ministry officials displayed satellite images on Wednesday which...more
De fence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An undated frame grab taken from a video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia December 2, 2015, shows the Turkish-Syrian border crossing. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout
Iraqi security forces stand guard in Baiji oil refinery, Iraq's largest oil refinery, after recapturing it from Islamic State militants, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An undated frame grab taken from a video presentation by the Russian Defence Ministry is seen during a briefing in Moscow, Russia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters
The Turkish-Syrian border crossing is seen in this undated still image taken from video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia on December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters
A street vendor fills a jug with diesel for sale along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Street vendors selling diesel and gasoline wait for customers along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 23, 2015, shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants,...more
A man points at damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man inspects the damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji in the battle to recapture the Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria, in this still image taken from video...more
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, Syria October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy fills up a motorbike with diesel along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from the Khabbaz oilfield, behind Kurdish peshmerga forces, after incurring severe damage during an attack by Islamic State, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria, in this still image taken from video...more
Debris and burnt trees are seen in Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from the Ajil oil field as Shi'ite fighters stand near their military vehicles in Al Hadidiya, south of Tikrit, en route to the Islamic State-controlled al-Alam town, where they prepared to launch an offensive, March 6, 2015....more
